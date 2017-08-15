Minister urges victims of domestic violence to come forward

Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim the amendments to the Bill which was passed by the Senate yesterday was timely as domestic violence cases in Malaysia was on the rise. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 ― The Domestic Violence (Amendment) Bill 2017 will hopefully encourage more victims of domestic violence to come forward to get protection, said Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim.

She said the amendments to the Bill which was passed by the Senate yesterday was timely as domestic violence cases in Malaysia was on the rise.

“The bill will be enforced immediately after consent is obtained from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong so as to provide more protection to the victims and help uphold the family institution,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Rohani said the five main points in the Bill were giving a wider interpretation of domestic violence, the Emergency Protection Order, exclusive habitation rights in the home with the victim, introducing the rehabilitation programme under the ministry, and improving the Interim Protection order and the Interim Order.

“The Bill will be read together with the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill which extends the application of Section 326A of the Penal Code where a double mandatory jail sentence is imposed on the guilty party who commits domestic violence to the former husband, wife, children and family members,” she said.

Rohani added that the National Council of Women’s Organisation, the Joint Action Group for Gender Equality, Women’s Aid Organisation, Women’s Centre for Change Penang and Tenaganita were among the non-governmental organisations which collaborated with the ministry on the act. ― Bernama