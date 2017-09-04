Minister urges upgrading of underground drainage system to prevent flash floods

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 4 — Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has urged that Sungai Batu's underground drainage system be maintained and upgraded to ensure there are no obstructions and can cope with a high capacity of rainwater runoff.

He said according to a report from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), the existing drainage system, which comprises sewers crossing roads under the maintenance of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall, could not cope with rainwater runoff at a high speed produced by the Bukit Tunku water catchment area, causing flash floods in Jalan Kuching last Saturday.

“The situation resulted in water runoff from the Sungai Batu stream could not be channeled directly to Sungai Batu, causing an overflow of water runoff on the road surface of Jalan Kuching for 30 minutes. However, there was no overflow from the Sungai Batu banks to the nearby areas.

“Generally, the flood water level was between 0.2 to 0.5 metres. The flash flood in Jalan Kuching receded fully by 6.30pm. There were no victims who died, or accidents or evacuations,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Junaidi said flash floods were also reported in Jalan Thamboosamy in Lorong Tiongnam 5, on that Saturday, caused by overflowing water from Sungai Gombak with floods of 0.3 metres.

He said the rainfall reading recorded at the telemetric stations around Kuala Lumpur recorded a high reading within one hour, at 68.5 mm at the Batu Water Catchment Station, 63.5 mm at the Jinjang Station, 49.0 mm at the Edinburgh Estate Station and 40.5 mm at the Federal Territory DID station.

The water level in Sungai Gombak in Jalan Tun Razak recorded the highest water level reading of 31.48 metres at 6.30 pm, exceeding the danger level of 31.0 metres. — Bernama