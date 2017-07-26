Minister urges politicians to be politically civilised

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak says in a democratic country, the people have the right to give their opinion, as well as criticise the government, but it has to be done in a civilised manner. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 26 ― Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak advised politicians in the country to be politically civlised and non-hostile, despite the differences in their political beliefs.

He said in a democratic country, leaders, politicians and the people had the right to give their opinion, as well as criticise the government, but it had to be done in a civilised manner and not by insulting or defaming the other party.

“Despite the political differences, there is no need for us to be enemies. That is not civilised politics. What we need now is play politics with facts and data.

“This is what is lacking in our politics, to an extent that sometimes our political manners are lost,” he said in a post on his blog today.

Salleh, who is also Umno treasurer, said even religion rejects politics that insult, of hatred and vengeance because it could destroy the political thinking of the people, produce leaders with no quality, undermine social harmony, affect the country’s political development and destroy the nation’s civilisation.

Therefore, he said, politicians should be intelligent and wise when making a political decision, as well as to optimise the public space rationally.

“Hopefully, by pratising civilised politics, we can play together play a role in developing the country,” he said. ― Bernama