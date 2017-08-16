Minister urges eligible Malaysians to register as voters

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak says the people should register as voters because it was their constitutional right as citizens. — Bernama picDatuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak says the people should register as voters because it was their constitutional right as citizens. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 ― Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak today urged all eligible Malaysians, particularly the young, to register as voters, saying it was the duty of citizens to elect a government for the next five years.

Secondly, he said, voting was a right of every citizen.

“Thirdly, without politically conscious people, the country will become uncompetitive due to passive political participation,” he said in a post on his blog, sskeruak.blogspot.my.

Salleh also said that fourthly, the people, by not registering as voters, would inhibit the democratic system of the country.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said recently that as of March 31 this year, up to 3.7 million people had yet to register as voters out of the eligible 18 million.

Salleh wrote: “Young people cannot adopt an attitude of apathy because the future of the country needs young people who are politically conscious. Therefore, young people need to register as voters.”

He said the people should register as voters because it was their constitutional right as citizens. ― Bernama

