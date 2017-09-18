Minister: Touch ‘n Go to be used for all public transport by 2019

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — All public transportation systems here will employ integrated ticketing via the Touch 'n Go platform by 2019, according to Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

The minister in Prime Minister's Department told a press conference yesterday that the shift was ongoing while the the Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) have already adopted the system.

Not all transport providers were ready yet for the system, said the minister in charge of the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD).

English daily theSun reported that the new system will have passengers use a single payment method instead of the various modes now available for all public transportation services including buses.

In July, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the government is pushing for a single ticketing system for all rail services by year end with KTM Komuter being the only service utilising a different system.