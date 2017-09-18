Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Rain

Malaysia

Minister: Touch ‘n Go to be used for all public transport by 2019

Monday September 18, 2017
01:31 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

IGP orders hunt for those who leaked report on tahfiz school fireIGP orders hunt for those who leaked report on tahfiz school fire

The Edit: Here’s a list of the key winners at the 2017 Emmy awardsThe Edit: Here’s a list of the key winners at the 2017 Emmy awards

The Edit: It was a white Emmys… when it came to fashion that is!The Edit: It was a white Emmys… when it came to fashion that is!

The Edit: Scientists look to a sea snail to save Barrier ReefThe Edit: Scientists look to a sea snail to save Barrier Reef

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaMinister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — All public transportation systems here will employ integrated ticketing via the Touch 'n Go platform by 2019, according to Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

The minister in Prime Minister's Department told a press conference yesterday that the shift was ongoing while the the Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) have already adopted the system.

Not all transport providers were ready yet for the system, said the minister in charge of the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD).

English daily theSun reported that the new system will have passengers use a single payment method instead of the various modes now available for all public transportation services including buses.

In July, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the government is pushing for a single ticketing system for all rail services by year end with KTM Komuter being the only service utilising a different system.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline