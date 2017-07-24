Minister to address whether cohabiting couples considered households

Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said there was a need to amend the Domestic Violence Act. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The question of whether unmarried couples living together constitute “households” will be addressed in Parliament, Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said today.

The women, family and community development minister said this was one of five issues raised by federal lawmakers today in debates on amendments to the Domestic Violence Act 1994.

“What I wish to stress once again is that what was said by the MPs — the definition of households, what can be included...such as girlfriends, boyfriends, cohabitors and so on — I will answer that in my winding-up speech,” she told reporters here after the Domestic Violence (Amendment) Bill 2017 was tabled for the second reading this morning.

Rohani noted keen interest among the MPs, with the four other issues raised touching on the procedures to obtain an emergency protection order (EPO), the court order for exclusive occupation of the residence, whether rehabilitation programmes will cover those who inflict domestic violence or their victims as well, as well as improvements to the interim protection order (IPO) or protection order (PO).

Noting police statistics that showed 15,617 domestic violence cases were reported from 2014 to December 2016, Rohani said there was a need to amend the Domestic Violence Act.

She said her ministry’s Social Welfare Department handled over 3,220 cases annually when they are referred to the department for counselling or intervention.

She noted that this would be the second time the Domestic Violence Act would be amended, adding that this indicated the “dynamic” nature of the law.

