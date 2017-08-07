Minister tells govt depts to cooperate with media to disseminate information

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said government departments and agencies should use the expertise of the media to ensure effective dissemination of information. — Reuters picKOTA BARU, Aug 7 ― Government departments and agencies are urged to forge close relations with the media to facilitate channelling of information to the people.

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said government departments and agencies should use the expertise of the media to ensure effective dissemination of information.

“The close relations between the media and government departments should be maintained and preserved because many departments have ‘problems surviving’ without the media, but with support from the media, the departments are more ‘alive’ in playing their roles,” he said when opening the Kelantan Journalist Award presentation here last night.

Mustapa, who is also Kelantan Federal Action Council chairman , said the media also played an important role in explaining to the people issues happening in the country.

The local media practitioners know their limits and if they go beyond that, the face action by the Home Ministry, he said.

“In foreign countries, there are many irresponsible reports and here, we are lucky, because the media still play their role well.

“I’m happy the media members understand and they help alot in disseminating the government’s aspirations,” he added.

At the event, Kelantan Bernama photographer Zahari Abdul Razak, 54, was named the recipient of the Lifelong Award and part-time photographer with Kelantan Bernama, Shahuri Awang@ Saidi, 31, received the Best Photo Award and took home RM1,000, a trophy and certificate. ― Bernama