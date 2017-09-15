Minister: Tahfiz schools to be ordered to close if found non-compliant with fire safety regulations

Tan Sri Noh Omar said he had instructed the JBPM to immediately conduct inspection at private religious schools across the country. — Picture by Saw Siow FengTANJONG KARANG, Sept 15 — Private religious schools that do not comply with safety regulations set out by the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) will be ordered to close until the regulations are adhered to.

Minister of Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government, Tan Sri Noh Omar said he had instructed the JBPM to immediately conduct inspection at private religious schools across the country to ascertain whether the design of buildings were according to the regulations and the electrical wiring was in good condition.

“This inspection will be conducted at all tahfiz schools, pondok schools and religious schools throughout the country. The JBPM will then identify if renovations are needed for security purposes, especially in student hostel.

“This includes having the emergency exit and fire extinguishers. If these instructions were not adhered to, the school will be ordered to close,” he told reporters after going on a walkabout at Kampung Sungai Tengi Kanan Baroh here today.

Noh said the instruction was not meant to trouble the private religious school operators, but merely to ensure safety of the students.

“Between 2016 and 2017, a total of 29 fire were recorded at tahfiz schools, involving students as young as seven years old. It is important for us to ensure their safety,” he said.

Yesterday, fire gutted the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah school in Kuala Lumpur, claiming the lives of 21 students and two teachers. — Bernama