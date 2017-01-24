Last updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 8:24 pm GMT+8

Minister: Supply of essential goods still sufficient in flood-affected areas

Tuesday January 24, 2017
07:41 PM GMT+8

Datuk Hamzah Zainudin said the price of fresh fish had increased slightly due to supply shortage as the fishermen, especially those in the East Coast, are finding it difficult to go to sea. — Reuters picDatuk Hamzah Zainudin said the price of fresh fish had increased slightly due to supply shortage as the fishermen, especially those in the East Coast, are finding it difficult to go to sea. — Reuters picIPOH, Jan 24 — The supply of daily necessities in states affected by floods is sufficient, and the prices still reasonable, according to Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister, Datuk Hamzah Zainudin.

However, he said, the price of fresh fish had increased slightly due to supply shortage.

“We must understand that this increase is due to a lack of supply as the fishermen, especially those in the East Coast, are finding it difficult to go to sea,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting a supermarket here today, in conjunction with the implementation of the Chinese New Year 2017 Festive Season Price Control Scheme.

On the implementation of the scheme, Hamzah said that as of yesterday, three traders were penalised under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“All the traders (individuals) were found to have failed to display the pink price tags on (control-priced) items,” he said, without disclosing their locations.

The Chinese New Year 2017 Price Control Scheme is for 12 days beginning yesterday, with a list of 12 items, including live chicken, imported round cabbage and pork (belly).

Meanwhile, Hamzah advised the public, especially the Chinese community to purchase items according to their requirements this festive season.

“The supply of essential items is still sufficient. We do not want people to buy more than they need during the festive season, causing an imbalance in supply,” he said.

Earlier, Hamzah took time to survey the Ipoh Public Market and Perak Urban Transformation Centre, here. — Bernama

