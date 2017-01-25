Minister: Solid internet network a driver for nation’s digital economy

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak says that broadband coverage for populated areas throughout the country will rise to 93 per cent by the end of the year. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Jan 25 ― The people’s wish to enjoy a better internet access alongside a more solid connectivity will be realised when broadband infrastructure-based projects such as the Mobile and Fixed Broadband Coverage Expansion venture are fully completed very soon.

This is the assurance given by Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

Speaking to Bernama after attending the weekly Cabinet meeting here today, Salleh said once all these projects were completed, the broadband coverage for populated areas throughout the country would rise to 93 per cent by the end of the year.

He further elaborated that these projects would cost RM1 billion as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak during the tabling of the 2017 Budget in October last year.

“They make up parts of the government’s main agenda and commitment in ensuring that everyone will gain access to broadband services wherever they are in addition to driving Malaysia towards a digital economy,” he said.

Under the Mobile Broadband Coverage Expansion initiative, 300 new comunication towers would be built in areas with no or low coverage, in addition to the upgrading of 4G-LTE services at 400 existing towers in the country, he said.

The Fixed Broadband Expansion initiative meanwhile would involve the installation of fibre optic and exchange upgrading at most suburban and rural areas, he said.

“Through this initiative, 35,000 fixed broadband ports capable of providing internet access of up to 20 Mbps will be ready by end of 2017.

“At the same time, the submarine cable system to Pangkor and Tioman islands to extend the high speed broadband services will also be implemented,” he said.

Salleh added that all the planning for the implementation of these targets were strategically done with private sectors on projects such as the High Speed Broadband Phase 2 (HSBB 2) and the Suburban Broadband Project (SUBB).

“Many benefits can be reaped out of the execution of these projects. Among others, the people can now enjoy a better quality broadband services which can enrich their lives,” he said.

Salleh said these projects could also bridge the digital gap between those in the urban and rural areas, at the same time it could elevate the local community’s socio economic standings.

“In this context, the community can utilise the broadband services to market their products online, thus improve their livelihood to a higher level,” he said. ― Bernama