Minister: Sexual Offences Against Children Act to be improved

Azalina said that during subsequent meetings of the taskforce that drafted the legislation, possible loopholes were discovered that needed to be addressed. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The government plans to strengthen the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

The minister said that during subsequent meetings of the taskforce that drafted the legislation, possible loopholes were discovered that needed to be addressed.

“We discussed and there is a need to look again at the law after the general election,” she said at a media luncheon here today.

Azalina is the chairman of the taskforce that comprises representatives from the Attorney-General’s Chambers, the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, police, lawyers, academics, and non-governmental groups.

As the law has prompted more people to report sexual crimes against children, she said it must be periodically upgraded to keep the momentum going.

Feedback from the judiciary and law enforcement agencies also pointed to room for improvement, she explained.

“We need to perfect the law,” she said.

Since its formation last June, the Court for Sexual Crimes Against Children has handled 382 cases of sexual crimes against children.

Of these, only 68 were still open and Azalina said it demonstrated the speedy disposal of cases by the court.