Minister says Steam blocked to ‘protect’ Malaysians

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak said Steam was blocked after it failed to comply with the 24-hour ultimatum given by the ministry to disable downloads of the ‘Fight of Gods’ game by Malaysian users. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengPUTRAJAYA, Sept 8 — The Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has ordered Internet service providers to block websites functioning as digital distribution platform of a video game, Fight of Gods, which has been seen as a threat to the sanctity of religion and inter-racial harmony in the country.

Communication and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak said the action was taken after the video game platform provider, Steam, failed to comply with the 24-hour ultimatum given by the ministry to disable downloads of the game by Malaysian users.

“This action is necessary to protect the users and to prevent untoward incidents.

“(To ensure) solidarity, harmony and wellbeing of the multi-racial and multi-religious people in the country are the main objectives of the government.

“The government will not compromise with any action that can jeopardise these objectives,” he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, Salleh said the MCMC would be asking the platform provider for the video game to disable downloads for Malaysian users within 24 hours, failing which, further action would be taken.

The minister also described the video game developed by a Taiwanese gaming studio degraded religions and religious leaders and posed a huge threat to racial unity and harmony.

Salleh said creating and spreading offensive content was an offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and those found to have committed the offence could face a year’s jail or fine not exceeding RM50,000, or both.

“The MCMC also wants to remind consumers to be more vigilant and use their discretion when selecting content to access,” he said. — Bernama

Further action would be taken by the government if Steam does not disable downloads for ‘Fight of Gods’ for Malaysians within 24 hours. — Screenshot taken from ‘Fight of Gods’