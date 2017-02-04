Last updated Saturday, February 04, 2017 11:54 pm GMT+8

Minister says rise in price of oil should not affect price of goods

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 ― The recent increase in petrol price should not be made an excuse for traders to increase prices of their goods, Minister of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (MDTCC) Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said today.

He said that despite the increase, the fuel price in Malaysia is still the lowest in Southeast Asia, with the exception of Brunei.

Malaysia is among 15 countries with the cheapest fuel price among 180 countries in the world, he said in his speech at a Chinese New Year dinner organised by Giant Supermarket for the less affordable Chinese community here tonight.

The text of the speech was read out by the ministry's secretary-general, Datuk Seri Jamil Salleh. ― Bernama

