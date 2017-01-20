Last updated Friday, January 20, 2017 3:34 pm GMT+8

Minister says govt to bring back proposed Social Workers Act

BY RAM ANAND

Friday January 20, 2017
01:04 PM GMT+8

UPDATED:
January 20, 2017
02:43 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim says the Social Workers Act will be one of three legislative proposals her ministry will be pursuing this year. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayDatuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim says the Social Workers Act will be one of three legislative proposals her ministry will be pursuing this year. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 20 ― Putrajaya is looking to revive a shelved Bill that aimed to legislate social workers, Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said today.

The women, family and community development minister said the proposed Social Workers Act, mooted in 2010, was not tabled in Parliament due to resistance from some people.

“We want to complete our engagement and be sure that everyone accepts the Bill first before we go to Parliament,” she said.

The minister added that there is no definitive timeline to table the Bill, but that it will be one of three legislative proposals her ministry will be pursuing this year.

The Social Workers Bill to legislate social work as a profession has been previously criticised as a move that will kill “volunteerism”.

“I am aware of the past criticisms regarding the Bill. Maybe it is because it is something we overlooked,” she said.

“That is why I didn’t bring it to Parliament and instead we studied what are the areas we can improve,” she added.

She said that making social workers a profession would not have an impact of volunteerism.

“It’s all about case management. If the social workers want to offer advice then they should be qualified to do so,” she added.
 

