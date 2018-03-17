Minister: RM100m to implement North Sabah digital corridor project

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak says the cost of implementing the North Sabah Digital Corridor project was estimated at RM100 million. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKOTA BELUD, March 17 ― Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak said the government, in collaboration with the private sector, will implement the North Sabah Digital Corridor project to improve the high-speed broadband infrastructure in northern Sabah.

He said the cost of implementing the project was estimated at RM100 million.

“This project will include the installation of fibre lines from Kudat until Tuaran, which also supports the Nationwide Fiberisation Plan that I have announced in 2017,” he said at the launch of the Kota Belud Smart Community 2.0 here today.

Also present were Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Chairman Tan Sri Dr Halim Shafie, Putrajaya Corporation President Datuk Seri Hasim Ismail, Tempasuk and Kadamaian assemblymen Datuk Musbah Jamli and Ukoh @ Jeremy Malajad, as well as Kota Belud District Officer Abdul Gari Itam.

Salleh said the fibre network under the plan would link premises in northern Sabah involving urban, suburban and remote areas to enable the entire population to benefit from the digital economy equally.

Meanwhile, Dr Halim said in order to make the area from Kudat to Tuaran as a digital area, fibre broadband infrastructure would be required, but the implementation date was still in the pipeline.

“Fibre broadband infrastructure is required because it will give speed to the internet. If we also want the internet to be cheaper, the fibre infrastructure needs to be there,” he said. ― Bernama