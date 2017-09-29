Minister: RFID-based toll collection to be fully operational by 2020

K Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the pilot project for Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-based electronic toll collection system began last month. — Picture by Nazerul RamliUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-based electronic toll collection system is set to be fully operational by 2020.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the pilot project for the system began last month.

“Currently, over 8,000 law enforcement agency vehicles are helping test the system,” Fadillah said at launch of the Tun Razak Link (TRL), Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) Phase 2, at the Sentul Tambahan toll plaza yesterday.

“As the system is being tested in existing Touch ’n Go SmartTAG lanes, the barriers at these toll booths will remain.

“However, once the new system is fully implemented, the barriers will no longer be needed and traffic flow will improve greatly as a result.”

Fadillah said it was likely the system would eventually replace the existing collection methods, adding the matter was being discussed between the ministry and Touch ’n Go.

It is similar to bar code scanning where the tag is read by an overhead scanner via electromagnetic waves.

Meanwhile, the second allignment of the TRL opened for public use from 5pm yesterday is expected to reduce traffic congestion in the areas around Jalan Tun Razak, the Jalan Pahang roundabout and the Jalan Duta interchange, Fadillah said.

“Over 25,000 vehicles are expected to use the TRL daily, which will aid in reducing congestion.

“Those who live in the outlying suburbs and work in the city centre would benefit the most.”

The 9km alignment starts from Jalan Tun Razak near Hospital Kuala Lumpur and the National Heart Institute.

It heads northwards along Jalan Pahang and Jalan 9/48A and connects to DUKE Phase 1 and Jalan Gombak at the Sentul Pasar Interchange.

The RM1.1 billion project also includes the 7.4km Sri Damansara Line which is expected to be completed by year’s end.