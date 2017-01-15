Last updated Sunday, January 15, 2017 6:03 pm GMT+8

Minister: Respect each other’s religion to maintain harmony

Sunday January 15, 2017
05:27 PM GMT+8

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Salleh Said Keruak said Malaysians must respect each other’s religion to maintain harmony. — Bernama picMinister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Salleh Said Keruak said Malaysians must respect each other’s religion to maintain harmony. — Bernama picPENAMPANG, Jan 15 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said the people must respect each other’s religion to maintain harmony.

This is necessary since it was the basis for the establishment of Malaysia which recognises religious freedom as the nation’s foundation.

“The difference lies in our beliefs and how we get close to god. We have to cast aside political differences to enhance unity among the people of various races and religions,” he said at a Christmas open house here, today.

Salleh said as a responsible government, the Barisan Nasional (BN) will assist all the religions, including in the building of houses of worship.

“When there is no general election, it is time for us (BN) to provide the best service to the people.

 “The government cannot be fixated on politics to the extent of forgetting the responsibility to the people who gave them the mandate,” he added.

Penampang Umno division chief Datuk John Ambrose said the best recipe in winning the next general election is to find similarities in the people’s different beliefs.

“Sabah is an example of high tolerance between the people of all races and religions.

“The Sabah people do not have a problem in sitting down together with those of different religions,” he added. — Bernama

