Minister reminds Umno members to remain committed to party’s struggle

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak says Umno members must show their commitment to the party and not to certain individuals who have their own interests. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKOTA KINABALU, May 1 ― Umno treasurer Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak today reminded party members to remain committed to the party's struggle.

He said this included giving support to the current leadership of the party to facilitate its goal to serve the people and country.

“We must show our commitment to the party and not to certain individuals who have their own interests.

“In this regard, we must give support to the our current leaders, namely party president Datuk Seri Najib Razak and state leader (Sabah Umno chairman) Datuk Seri Musa Aman,” he said when flagging off participants of Umno's 71st Anniversary Run in Sepanggar, here.

Salleh, who is also the Communications and Multimedia Minister said he hoped that the programme which was attended by about 300 members would instill a sense of love for the party among the members.

State Umno Youth chief Yamani Hafez Musa, who is also the chairman of the event's organising committee said, it was part of the 'flag run' programme planned across the country.

“In Sabah, Umno Sepanggar is hosting the flagging off event, and participants will run until Sulaman, where other participants from Umno Tuaran division will continue to run to Kota Belud, and then to Kudat.

“This run involves 25 Umno divisions in Sabah, and will end in Kota Kinabalu on Umno's anniversary day on May 11,” he said. ― Bernama