Minister: Religious school’s location plans violated safety specs

Police chief Datuk Amar Singh speaks to the media outside the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious school in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2017. ― Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 ― The location plans of a religious school here that suffered a fire this morning which killed 24 were not approved because they did not comply with safety specifications, a minister said.

New Straits Times Online reported Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor as citing preliminary reports by Kuala Lumpur City Hall about Pusat Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah in Kampung Datuk Keramat here.

“I was told that (at least) 22 students and two wardens perished in this incident. While at the location, I saw the bodies of children trapped in two corners of the building.

“They were believed to have failed to escape as the fire was raging and there was only one door. All the window grilles were also locked,” Tengku Adnan was quoted saying at the location of the incident.

According to the police, two teachers and 22 students aged between 13 and 17 died in the early morning fire believed to have started after 5am.

City police chief Datuk Amar Singh said the bodies of the victims were found clumped together on the second floor of the school that teaches Quranic memorisation, noting that escape was difficult as the room only had one door and the grilles of the windows reportedly could not be opened.