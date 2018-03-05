Minister raps critics over ‘Equanimity’ case

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak gives a speach during the launch of the Malaysia Fintech Expo 2018 in Kuala Lumpur March 5, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak has called out his critics for “jumping to conclusions” over his statement on the US Department of Justice’s (DOJ) seizure of luxury yacht Equanimity via Indonesian authorities in Bali last week.

Speaking to reporters after launching Malaysia Fintech Expo 2018, the Communication and Multimedia Minister said there is currently no link between the ship with 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

“They came to the conclusion that I have decided who the owner is... but if you look at the documents, including the DOJ summons, it is only an accusation on who the owner is. There is no evidence linking 1MDB to the ship’s purchase.

“I am puzzled how they came to such a conclusion,” said Salleh, who was responding to a statement by Malaysia’s Socio-Cultural Advisor Tan Sri Rais Yatim, who wanted to know why the former defended controversial billionaire Low Taek Jho, the yacht’s owner.

Salleh said he stood by his statement, as he was commenting based on the “factual aspects” of the case.