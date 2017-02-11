Minister: Proton’s strategic partnership will enable it to build better cars

Datuk Seri Ong Ka Chuan says Proton’s strategic partnership will enable to revive its performance to regain customer confidence. — Picture by Siow Feng SawGOPENG, Feb 11 ― Proton Holdings Bhd's (Proton) strives to secure a foreign strategic partner to enable it to produce better quality cars and expand its market overseas, Second International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ong Ka Chuan said.

He said the strategic partnership would enable Proton to revive its performance to regain customer confidence.

“It will also support Proton's research funding and development as the foreign carmakers (shortlisted) are strong and stable, hence making Proton more competitive.

“The cooperation is expected to be established by the middle of this year,” he told reporters after attending a Chinese New Year celebration hosted by Tea Gaharu Valley here today.

Proton has shortlisted three foreign carmakers as it seeks a strategic partner to improve its global competitiveness.

Ong said Proton was focusing on a very small local market of only about 200,000 vehicles per year, which was inadequate for its growth.

However, the decision lies entirely on Proton as it is now a private company and no longer owned by the government, he said.

“The government does not intend to interfere in its business because we do not have any interest and they are free to make their own decision. However, we will continue to give ours views to Proton,” he said.

In another development, he said Proton would move its plant from Shah Alam to Proton City in Tanjung Malim next year.

The move is aimed at increasing production capacity besides centralising the group operations and create 10,000 jobs for the local community, he added. ― Bernama