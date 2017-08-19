Minister predicts haze-free days during KL 2017 SEA Games

Fireworks illuminate the Bukit Jalil National Stadium during the official opening ceremony of 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, August 19, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The SEA Games (KL2017) is not expected to be affected by the haze since it has been raining regularly said Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The KL2017 which officially started today will go on until August 30.

“The Meterological Department has forecast rain throughout the month of August and that should provide favourable conditions. The ministry is confident that the country would not be affected by the haze this year and thus the SEA Games will progress smoothly,” he said in a statement today.

He said the Department of Environment’s statistics showed that from January to August, 891 open burning cases were registered involving 63 forest fires, 138 agriculture sites; 20 industrial areas, 36 construction sites, 59 landfill, 85 bush fires and 490 small scale domestic open burning.

From the total, action had been taken on 121 open burning cases, 17 issued directives and one case has been referred to the court.

Wan Junaidi said the government viewed open burning seriously and will take severe action against those found guilty. — Bernama