Minister: New early flood warning system in November

DID director of water source management and hydrology Datuk Nor Hisham Mohd Ghazali explains how the early warning system works. — Picture by Hari Anggara KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — A new flood warning system to start by year’s end will give people living in flood-prone areas more time to prepare themselves and evacuate.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the National Flood Forecasting and Warning System would begin operations in November.

“Currently, 350 hydrology stations are being installed at river basins in Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan. They are expected to be fully operational in time for the northeastern monsoon,” he said.

The system will be operated by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), and functions by absorbing rainfall data using the radar dishes situated at the stations.

As part of efforts to prevent the flooding disaster that engulfed north of the peninsula at the end of 2014, Wan Junaidi said, the system had the additional advantage of predicting when floods would take place much earlier.

“The existing system can only pinpoint when floods will occur at most three days earlier, but the new system will be able to do so seven days ahead,” he said during the DID Hari Raya open house yesterday.

"This will provide sufficient time to prepare, including mass evacuation."

The information provided by the system will also be of importance to the National Disaster Management Agency, Civil Defence Department, Fire and Rescue Department, police and the armed forces in coordinating their flood rescue efforts.

“Eventually, we hope to be able to expand the system nationwide, especially with the help of the Meteorological Department, which has agreed to cooperate,” he said.

Wan Junaidi also said another project in Kelantan to fix and deepen river banks in the state had commenced its tender process with RM560 million in contracts for bidding by private companies.