Minister: Muftis’ conflicting views show diversity of Islam

Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom said during Question Time that the dialectics between some of the Muslim clerics proved that the country's Shariah system allowed for diversity. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― The occasional conflicting interpretations of Islam between mufti from different states should be viewed positively, a minister told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom said during Question Time that the dialectics between some of the Muslim clerics proved that the country’s Shariah system allowed for diversity.

The minister was replying to a question by Indera Mahkota MP (PKR) Datuk Fauzi Abdul Rahman over his concern that the sometimes intense and hostile public debates between scholars on matters pertaining to Islamic laws could cause confusion among Muslims.

“It shows there is wide space for (academic) thinking between the 14 mufti,” Jamil, who heads the department’s Islamic affairs portfolio, said.

“However, that is why we have the National Fatwa Council and the 14 mufti have shown that they can meet and agree on issues,” he added.

Any matters related Islam in Malaysia fall under state purview with each having a mufti of its own.

But at the federal level, the National Fatwa Council comprising all 14 mufti will help provide guidelines on policymaking and the drafting of laws. A “fatwa” is a religious edict.

Calling the system “beautiful”, Jamil cited federal laws banning Muslims from entering gambling premises as proof of what he described as a Shariah-Civil legal collaboration system.

“It was the ‘fatwa’ that guided the formation of the law...this is the beauty of this system and because of the ‘fatwa’, there are now laws banning Muslims from entering any gambling premise without infringing on the rights of non-Muslims,” he said.

Jamil also hailed the formation of the Religious Consultative Council as another proof of the government’s respect for the diverse views held by different parties with different ideologies.

“The council has members from various parties deciding on seven key clusters on Islamic matters.

“It’s a success,” he said.