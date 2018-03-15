Minister moots compensation for users hit by water cuts

A resident of Taman Cheras Indah fills a bucket with water as a preparation of water disruption in Klang Valley March 5, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 ― Putrajaya is studying a proposal for users to be compensated for water supply disruptions caused by a utility provider’s negligence, said Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili.

In a New Straits Times report, he suggested this could take the form of rebates in their monthly bills, to be borne fully by the negligent operator.

However, Ongkili noted that some disruptions were caused by factors beyond the operators’ control, such as pollution and insufficient raw water.

“Most states also do not have sufficient (water) reserves and are susceptible to frequent supply interruptions if demand increases,” he was quoted as saying.

The performance of water operators is regulated by the National Water Services Commission Malaysia (SPAN).

It was reported that 498 areas involving 546,000 account holders in the Klang Valley were affected by water disruptions due to repair works on critical equipment at Phase 3 Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant recently.

The minister proposed for the rebates to emulate Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s (TNB) mechanism for compensating consumers for power outages.

For TNB, domestic consumers in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya who experience outages for four hours or more than four times a month are given a 1 per cent rebate of RM10, whichever is higher.

Commercial users receive 1 per cent or RM300 while this is 0.5 per cent or RM1,000 for industrial accounts.

Consumer rights lawyer Xenia Lok said the TNB template was a good start, but suggested an independent evaluation of the proposed rebate for water.