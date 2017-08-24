Minister: Hike in meat prices due to heightened demand, weak ringgit

K A butcher is seen cutting meat at Pasar Borong Selangor in Seri Kembangan. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The increased prices for sacrificial meat this year are due to high demand and the reduced exchange rate of the Malaysian ringgit compared to foreign currencies.

Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said this could not be avoided as it involved the factor of the Aidiladha festive period which will be next week.

“Most of the meat we bought from overseas is from Thailand. With high demand and our currency being quite low, the price we pay must be according to the value of the items bought.”

“We cannot just blame the sellers. At the same time, we have to think of the coming years, we should increase domestic production of cattle,” he said, after launching the gimmick for the Merdeka Ride participants flag off at the Bank Rakyat Twin Towers here today.

