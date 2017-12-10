Minister: Malaysia’s ‘real’ democracy only 10 years’ old

Minister in the prime minister’s department Datuk Paul Low (right) and Suhakam chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail attend the World Human Rights Festival in Kuala Lumpur, December 10, 2017. — Picture by A RubanKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Real democracy as practiced in Malaysia can be said to be only about 10 years old in maturity as its people has become more vocal and critical of the government, Datuk Paul Low Seng Kuan said.

The minister in the prime minister’s department, who was speaking at the World Human Rights Festival here, cited the use of the Internet and demonstrations to criticise the government as a sign that the country was heading in right way in terms of practising real democracy.

“Malaysia is a young nation and in terms of real democracy, Malaysia is only 10 years old because in a real democracy, after having enough food and other basic necessities, you will want to exercise social rights.

“And today, you have the right to demonstrate and use the Internet to criticise anyone including the government,” Low said.

Later, when asked if this meant Malaysia was falling behind developed nations in terms of adopting complete democracy, Low only responded as saying that the country was progressing.

At the event, Low also made a public appeal for the release of Pastor Raymond Koh, social activist Amri Che Mat, Pastor Joshua Hilmi and his wife.

On February 13, Koh, 63, was abducted from his car by a group of men in Petaling Jaya at about 11am.

According to the police, the disappearance of Amri, Joshua Hilmi and his wife Ruth Hilmi has been classified as a missing persons case.