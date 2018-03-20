Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Minister: Law against fake news yet to reach Cabinet

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Tuesday March 20, 2018
Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak says the proposed legislation against 'fake news' has not been submitted to Cabinet yet. ― Picture by Shafwan ZaidonCommunications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak says the proposed legislation against 'fake news' has not been submitted to Cabinet yet. ― Picture by Shafwan ZaidonCYBERJAYA, March 20 — The proposed legislation to criminalise “fake news” has not been submitted for the Cabinet's consideration, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak today.

He added that Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, who is chairing the committee drafting the law, was still engaging with stakeholders on the matter.

“It has not been discussed in Cabinet,” he said.

The government is proposing the law to address the phenomenon of fake news on the grounds that these were a threat to national security.

Speculation remains that Putrajaya will attempt to table and pass the law in the current parliamentary meeting, but Azalina and other officials insist that the legislation is not ready for submission.

The government has also denied that the law is intended to quell public dissent.

