Minister launches nation’s longest Merdeka mural

Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (centre) paints the first touches of blue on the mural with Yew (left) and Gan. — Picture by Hari Anggara KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The stretch of a white wall in Taman Bunga Raya across Jalan Genting Kelang may look like any other wall. However, on closer inspection, beautiful designs lightly drawn on the surface are visible.

The 600m wall is now covered with a massive mural and is marked by a highly visible “60” next to a portrait of Tunku Abdul Rahman, symbolising the 60th year of Malaysia’s Independence this year and the country’s first prime minister.

The mural boasts other captivating designs too, including Kuala Lumpur’s landmark buildings.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong launched the mural yesterday by adding the first touches of blue paint to the number. He was joined by Federal Territory MCA chairman Datuk Yew Teong Look, and Gan Yu Chai, managing director of Platinum Victory Development, a sponsor of the mural.

Following Wee’s gesture, students from Tunku Abdul Rahman University College assisted in completing the number.

Wee said the mural was the first of its kind in Malaysia.

“The design was conceptualised by the dean of the university’s art faculty, and it took 200 staff and students to complete the drawing.

“Now the second phase begins and anyone who wants to help with the painting are welcome.”

Wee added the primary aim of the project was to give Malaysians an avenue to express their love for the country.

“It also conveys the message that we are all part of this country. We are committed to love it and the mural is one way to express our love.”

Believed to be Malaysia’s longest mural, the artwork depicts the building of the nation over the last 60 years.

Wee said efforts have been made to have the mural listed as the country’s longest in the Malaysian Book of Records.

The completed mural is expected to be officially launched on August 8.