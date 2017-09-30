Minister: KR1M workers’ fate up to Mydin

KUALA LUMPUR. Sept 30 ― Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the fate of the workers at the 1Malaysia People’s Shops (KR1M) depends on the company handling it, Mydin Mohamed Holdings Sdn Bhd (Mydin).

“All the KR1M workers are Mydin’s responsibility and have got nothing to do with the government. Many misunderstand this,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the Youngpreneurs Go Carnival (YPGO) organised by the Companies Comission of Malaysia (SSM) at Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) here today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had urged in July that Mydin’s contract as KR1M’s handler be withdrawn after it was found to be selling its products at far above the market prices.

KR1M became operational in 2011 with the aim of becoming the choice of low income earners but many reports were received over dissatisfaction concerning its prices and the goods being sold.

“So, when Mydin said it could not continue, it is its decision. It is up to Mydin whether it wants to take the workers or not when the outlets (KR1M) are closed,” Hamzah added. ― Bernama