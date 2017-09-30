Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Minister: KR1M workers’ fate up to Mydin

Saturday September 30, 2017
11:44 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: How seniors can stay healthy and activeThe Edit: How seniors can stay healthy and active

First-half brace from Kane sets easy win for Spurs over HuddersfieldFirst-half brace from Kane sets easy win for Spurs over Huddersfield

RM1.24m document on Haas claim is fake, says SIC chiefRM1.24m document on Haas claim is fake, says SIC chief

I have no authority to force Riot to take leave, says SUPP chiefI have no authority to force Riot to take leave, says SUPP chief

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR. Sept 30 ― Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the fate of the workers at the 1Malaysia People’s Shops (KR1M) depends on the company handling it, Mydin Mohamed Holdings Sdn Bhd (Mydin).

“All the KR1M workers are Mydin’s responsibility and have got nothing to do with the government. Many misunderstand this,” he said.

He was speaking  to reporters after launching the Youngpreneurs Go Carnival (YPGO) organised by the Companies Comission of Malaysia (SSM) at Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL)  here today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had urged in July that Mydin’s contract as KR1M’s handler be withdrawn after it was found to be selling its products at far above the market prices.

KR1M became operational in 2011 with the aim of becoming the choice of low income earners but many reports were received over dissatisfaction concerning its prices and the goods being sold.          

“So, when Mydin said it could not continue, it is its decision. It is up to Mydin whether it wants to take the workers or not when the outlets (KR1M) are closed,” Hamzah added. ― Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline