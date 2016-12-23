Minister: Klang Valley to have 200 train stations by 2020

An MRT train is pictured on the Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line on December 16, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — The public transportation network in the Klang Valley will feature at least 200 train stations once existing rapid rail projects come online by 2020, said Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani said.

The second finance minister was quoted as saying in The Star newspaper the increased connectivity will allow future generations, especially the fresh graduates and job entrants, to move easily within the city.

The second phase of Mass Rapid Transit’s Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line and the Light Rail Transit’s Bandar Utama-Klang line are set to be operational by 2017 and 2020, respectively.

“This will add up to 200 train stations all over the Klang Valley,” Johari said, adding that currently there were some 70 train stations.

Greater train connectivity would also benefit the services sector that is responsible for more than half the country’s economic output, he said.

He added that Finance Ministry’s subsidiary, Prasarana Malaysia Bhd, which operates the MRT, LRT and KL Monorail, has also been asked to increase the number of LRT coaches at all major locations during peak hours due to ridership of 500,000 daily and growing.

“We will be investing more to increase the number of these coac­hes,” he said.

The first phase of MRT’s SBK Line, which connects Sungai Buloh to Semantan, was opened on December 16.