Minister: Kit Siang fears Najib’s visit to Washington

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said Lim's letter to the Cabinet members was obvious that he was audaciously trying to divert attention from the RCI findings on the Bank Negara forex scandal. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 ― DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang is said to fear that Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s visit to the United States next month will prove that the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) is not after the prime minister, as alleged by the Opposition.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said Lim's letter to the Cabinet members was obvious that he was audaciously trying to divert attention from the Royal Commission of Inquiry's (RCI) findings on the Bank Negara forex scandal of more than 25 years ago, which were very damaging to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Salleh was commenting on Lim’s open letter yesterday, urging the Cabinet members to cancel Najib’s working visit to Washington scheduled for September 12.

“Lim Kit Siang’s ‘open letter’ to all Cabinet members would be expected from a political novice but not from someone who boasts of being more than 50 years in politics,” he said in a posting on his blog sskeruak.blogspot.com, yesterday.

He said the “open letter” was an odd experiment by Lim that was sadly amateurish.

“In essence, Kit Siang is saying the prime minister should not go to the US to meet President Donald Trump until he clears himself of all allegations regarding 1MDB.

“What allegations? The US never made any allegations against Najib. It was Dr Mahathir who made those allegations,” Salleh said.

He also said that the opposition leader’s statement was devoid of any logic and common sense, and unbecoming of someone who should be a veteran politician. ― Bernama