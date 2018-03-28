Minister interrupts his own speech to provide medical aid at function

Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, who was delivering a speech, quickly sprang into action and immediately left the stage to help the victim who was suffering from breathing difficulties. — Bernama picKUCHING, March 28 ― The groundbreaking ceremony of a modular construction system panel manufacturing plant officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg here today was distracted momentarily when one of the attendees suffered from breathing difficulties.

In the incident at about 10.40am, the victim, a senior citizen from Kampung Sejingkat here was attending the event on the project site at the Demak Laut/Sejingkat Industrial Park.

Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, who was delivering a speech at that time quickly sprang into action and immediately left the stage to help the victim.

The victim’s wife had earlier asked for public assistance after realising her husband’s condition.

Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, former Demak Laut assemblyman Datuk Dr Abang Abdul Rauf Abang Zen, who are both medical doctors, as well as members of the public attending the event also lend a helping hand.

Dr Sim, a cardIologist by profession, who was assisted by Dr Hazland, then proceeded to check on the victim’s condition and his pulse rate before the senior citizen was taken to a nearby private medical centre for treatment.

After helping the victim, Dr Sim went back to the stage to continue with his speech.

Abang Johari, in his speech, later praised Dr Sim’s prompt action, saying the SUPP president was a leader who was concerned about the welfare of the people by interrupting his own speech to give medical aid. ― Bernama