IMAMS Sdn Bhd complies with govt’s directive to cancel umrah visa service

Deputy Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin announced IMAMS cancellation on Saturday. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― The operator of the Integrated Information Management System (IMAMS) has complied with the government’s instruction to cancel the service with immediate effect on December 15.

Integrated Manasik Monitoring System (IMAMS) Sdn Bhd, in a statement today, said the company would continue to cooperate with Tourism and Culture Ministry and any other parties involved in ensuring the smooth transition of all data and umrah travelling system to safeguard the interests of Malaysian umrah pilgrims.

The IMAMS cancellation was announced by Deputy Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin on Saturday.

The cancellation announcement of the system implementation was made following various public reactions as it would incur additional costs to perform the umrah.

Following the cancellation of the IMAMS system, Mas Ermieyati said the government would look for a new system that is more effective in addressing umrah package fraud.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had said the cancellation of the system implementation was an appropriate move and he did not agree that the IMAMS system be imposed for the handling of umrah visas. ― Bernama