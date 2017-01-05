Minister: Housing Ministry will review provisions under Strata Management Act

Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said the Strata Management Act 2013 will be reviewed in order to authorise the ministry to take action against errant housing developers, including blacklisting them. — Picture by Saw Siow FengSHAH ALAM, Jan 5 — Provisions under the Strata Management Act 2013 will be reviewed to require housing developers to settle all liabilities before handing over the apartments to Joint Management Bodies (JMB).

Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said this is important since there is no provision under the Act which says that developers must handover the apartments to JMB with zero liability.

“I received many complaints from JMB of low-cost and medium-cost apartments that they have to bear all liabilities, including water and electricity bills running into thousands of ringgit.

“The amendments will clearly define the responsibilities of housing developers and JMB,” he told reporters after visiting Pangsapuri Seri Nipah in Taman Pinggiran USJ, Subang Jaya, today.

The visit followed a request from residents who want the ministry to intervene to resolve the garbage problem and damage to public facilities.

Noh later approved RM80,000 for repair of lift in the 11-storey apartment.

When passed, the amendments will authorise the ministry to take action against errant housing developers, including blacklisting them.

Noh said the ministry will issue a directive to the housing developers to ensure that the developers hand over the apartments to JMB with zero liability.

On non-payment of maintenance bills, he said the Commissioner of Building (COB) had been ordered to issue notice demanding the unit owners to pay up.

They have two weeks to settle the arrears failing which they would be dragged before the Consumer Claims Tribunal or face bankruptcy. — Bernama