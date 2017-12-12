Minister: Health Ministry investigating suspected fake infant formula

Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said he had requested the Health Ministry's Food Safety and Quality Division director to cooperate with KPDNKK with investigations into the matter. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaREMBAU, Dec 12 ― The Health Ministry is conducting an investigation following the seizure of 210 boxes of suspected fake infant formula by the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) in Johor Baru, recently.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said he had requested the Health Ministry's Food Safety and Quality Division director to cooperate with KPDNKK with investigations into the matter.

“I understand that KPDNKK had sent samples of the milk to the Chemistry Department for further examination,” he told reporters after a working visit to Rembau Hospital which is under construction here today.

Also present were Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin who is also Rembau Member of Parliament and State Human Capital, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Datuk Zaifulbahri Idris.

Last Thursday, the KPDNKK Johor branch seized the suspected fake infant formula worth about RM42,000 in five raids around Johor Bahru.

The raids were made following a complaint that a toddler suffered severe vomiting after taking the milk which was later found to be fake by the producer. ― Bernama