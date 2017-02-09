Last updated Thursday, February 09, 2017 2:21 pm GMT+8

Minister halts raids to seize pig products

BY RAM ANAND

Thursday February 9, 2017
01:42 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has told enforcement officials to stop raiding premises to seize pig products. ― File picDatuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has told enforcement officials to stop raiding premises to seize pig products. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 ― Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has ordered enforcement officials to stop raiding premises to seize products made from pig parts.

Hamzah said that enforcement officials should instead educate traders to put labels on their products if the product is made from animal parts, as many traders themselves are unaware of what the products are made of.

“I've told the officers to stop raiding as though this is a big problem,” he said during a press conference today.

A recording of the press conference was obtained by Malay Mail Online.

“We should instead educate the traders. So we give them one or two months, to make sure they have labels (on products),” he added.

The Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) has recently been confiscating paintbrushes made from pig bristles in raids at stores nationwide.

