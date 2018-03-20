Minister: Govt spends RM80m annually on power bills, village street light maintenance

The government spends RM80 million a year to pay the electricity bills and maintenance costs of street lights on village roads nationwide, the Dewan Rakyat was told today. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The government is spending RM80 million a year to pay the electricity bills and maintenance costs of street lights on village roads nationwide, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government would also pay the bills for the street lights at the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda), Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra) and Terengganu Tengah Development Authority (Ketengah) areas.

“With the installation of 5,500 units of new street light this year, the government will also bear Felda street light bills of RM6.535 million, Felcra (RM223,847) and Ketengah (RM316,980),” he said when replying to a question from Anuar Abd Manap (BN-Sekijang).

Ismail Sabri said the installation of village street lights this year comprised 55,962 units of LED and High-Pressure Sodium Vapour (HPSV) lamps.

To date, he said, 108,075 village street lights had been installed nationwide comprising 102,144 HPSV and 5,931 LED lamps. — Bernama