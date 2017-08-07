Minister: Girl married to her rapist is living with parents

Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim says 12-year old girl who was made to marry her rapist in 2013 is now living happily with her parents. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― The 12-year old girl who was made to marry her rapist in 2013 is now living happily with her parents, minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said.

The girl, who is now 16 years old, is living with her parents in Kota Kinabalu after her convicted rapist husband, Riduan Masmud, is currently serving a 12-year jail term.

The Women, Family and Community Development Minister also said the girl visited Riduan in Kepayan Jail, Kota Kinabalu in January this year.

“The girl is still married and visited her husband in Kepayan Jail in 2017,” Rohani said in a written parliamentary reply to Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching from the DAP.

She also said that the girl, who has refused to go back to school, has also expressed her intention of working in the near future.

“The girl had also voiced her intention to work so she could be self-sufficient.

“The parents also informed us that they had no problem in taking care of her,” Rohani added.

Ridhuan was charged with raping the girl in a vehicle near Kionsom Waterfall on February 18, 2013.

Ridhuan, who has four children between two and 17 at the time of the offence, married the girl in May 2013 and was charged with bribery after he paid the girl's father RM10,000 to withdraw the police report against him.