Minister: ‘Fun’ Visit Malaysia 2020 logo made by prize-winning designer

Minister of Tourism and Culture Datuk Nazri Abdul Aziz (centre) launching the Visit Malaysia Year 2020 (VMY2020) logo at a ceremony in conjunction with the Asean Tourism Forum 2018 in Chiang Mai, Thailand January 26, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The controversial Visit Malaysia Year 2020 (VMY2020) logo launched in January was based on a “fun concept” reflecting the cheerfulness of Malaysia, Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said today.

In a written parliamentary reply, the minister said the Tourism Malaysia in-house senior graphic designer had extensive experience in designing logos for both government and private bodies, and had won several national and international logo designing contests.

Among the competitions won by unnamed graphic designer included the National Registration Department logo competition in 1979, Homestay and Kampung Stay logo competition by the ministry in 2014, andthe Pacific Asia Travel Association Gold Awards poster competition in 2012.

“The designer had also helped create the Year of Festivals 2015 logo, MOTAC's logo, MCAT, as well as designing the Malaysian pavilion at the Asean Tourism Forum in Brunei (2010), Cambodia (2011), Indonesia (2012), and Manila (2013),” said Nazri in reference to his ministry and the Malaysia Contemporary Art Tourism.

“The VMY2020 logo was designed to portray important elements to woo tourists to our country, such as eco-tourism, which is represented by the orangutan, proboscis monkey, and turtle, to attract foreign tourist to visit Malaysia.

“The Petronas Twin Towers is also an iconic product in tourism that in renowned globally and most visited by tourists,” he added.

In response to the criticism received from the public, Nazri said the comments were made to create a controversy on social media.

He said that the ministry could not afford to organise a logo competition instead, as suggested by the public.

“Due to financial constraint to organise a logo competition, the ministry had taken the initiative in utilising our experienced in-house designers, who are also experts in promoting national tourism.

“The ministry is confident that the VMY2020 programme would bring a lot of benefit to the people and a long term return in increased foreign exchange revenue,” he said.

The VMY2020 logo was launched on January 27 at the Asean Tourism Forum 2018 in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

The logo however came under fire on social media as the public said that the design was not up to standard.