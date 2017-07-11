Minister: Federal, Kelantan govts must cooperate to solve Orang Asli issue

The federal and Kelantan governments need to work together to solve problems pertaining to the Orang Asli in a sustainable manner, said Ayer Lanas (BN) assemblyman Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

Mustapa, who is also International Trade and Industry Minister, said the matter involving the community concerned was a big issue in Kelantan and often attracted the attention of the people in the state.

“I understand the Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) always give their full cooperation to the state government to find sustainable solutions for the Orang Asli in the long term.

“But how far is the state government open to collaborating with the federal government to solve problems concerning the Orang Asli’s land and economy and, if the the state government is open to it, is the state government willing to sit down with the federal government as it involves public interest,” he said.

He raised this supplementary question at the Kelantan State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Earlier, Ab Aziz Yusoff (Galas-BN) wanted to know the action taken by the Kelantan government in connection with the outcome of a judgement on an Orang Asli land case in Pos Belatim, Gua Musang.

On April 23, the High Court here ruled that the 9,300 hectares of land in Pos Belatim remained as the Orang Asli customary land.

High Court judge Datuk Zainal Azman Ab Aziz also annulled an agreement signed by the state government to develop the Ladang Rakyat project of 1,000 hectares in the area involved.

Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said the state government always cooperated with federal agencies in all matters and not just confined to problems that affected the Orang Asli.

“(Regarding the Orang Asli problem) the basic responsibility lies with Jakoa and we only assist. We have never reject the proposal by Jakoa except that the land acreage (for Orang Asli settlements and planting) does not pose problems (to Malay reserves).

“In this instance, Jakoa has to deal with the matter as best as possible,” he said adding that about 2,000 hectares of land had been gazetted to the Orang Asli while another 3,000 hectares were still in the process of being gazetted. ― Bernama