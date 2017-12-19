Minister: ECRL model based on lessons learnt from Dr M, Daim’s missteps

Abdul Rahman said Putrajaya has learned from the loans former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Daim had taken from Japan, which eventually ended up costing the country twice the amount when the yen rose against the ringgit. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaPUTRAJAYA, Dec 19 — Putrajaya is building the East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) using a domestic investment model with a soft foreign loan to reduce the government's financial obligations, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan explained.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department said that instead of fully funding the undertaking, the government chose the route to ensure that it would retain full control over the strategic rail project.

“The government had made it clear with our numerous answers in Parliament and statements on the ECRL that the project is a domestic investment funded with a soft loan from China with very favourable rates that is lower than the government’s cost of funds,” Abdul Rahman said in a statement today.

He was responding to former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin who reportedly questioned if the funding for the ECRL was an investment or loan from China.

The minister said this arrangment meant the project was 100-per cent owned by the Finance Ministry, and that the loan was repayable once the line is operational.

“Had this project been a direct foreign investment instead, the foreign owner of the project would repatriate profits back to their country,” he said.

The minister in charge of the Economic Planning Unit also took a swipe at Daim by saying that the federal government was now much smarter with handling foreign funding than during the former's time in the Cabinet.

Abdul Rahman said Putrajaya has learned from the loans former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Daim had taken from Japan, which eventually ended up costing the country twice the amount when the yen rose against the ringgit.

“The present government made sure that the soft loan from China has built-in mechanisms to mitigate exchange rate risks,” he said.

The 688km ECRL Railway is meant to connect and boost economies in states like Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu.

The RM60 billion project is to be paid for by a loan from the Export-Import Bank of China which is to be paid also to a Chinese contractor for the railway.