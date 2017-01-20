Last updated Friday, January 20, 2017 12:50 pm GMT+8

Minister: Don’t panic, cops will watch returning serial rapist

BY RAM ANAND

Friday January 20, 2017
12:28 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim (pic) sought to allay concerns following Canadian news reports citing a warning attributed to prison personnel that serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah is a high risk to reoffend or even kill. —Picture by Choo Choy MayDatuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim (pic) sought to allay concerns following Canadian news reports citing a warning attributed to prison personnel that serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah is a high risk to reoffend or even kill. —Picture by Choo Choy MayPUTRAJAYA, Jan 20 — Malaysians can rest assured that police will keep a close eye on convicted serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah if and when he returns from Canada, Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said today.

The women, family and community development minister sought to allay concerns following Canadian news reports citing a warning attributed to prison personnel that the 56-year-old Malaysian is a high risk to reoffend or even kill.

“The police have a registry for these kind of offenders. They would definitely monitor,” Rohani told reporters after attending her ministry’s monthly gathering here.

“We should not have a panic in the society [over this matter],” she added.

