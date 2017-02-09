Minister dismisses proposal for pig logos on products

Seized brushes suspected to be made with pig bristles are displayed after an inspection at a shop in Shah Alam on February 8, 2017. ― AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 ― There is no need for pig logos to be placed on products made from pig parts, Domestic Trade, Cooperatives, and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said today.

Following a suggestion from the Muslim Consumer Association of Malaysia (PPIM) for such logos, Hamzah said labels denoting which animals certain products were made of was enough to inform consumers.

“There doesn't need to be a logo to show this product was made of pigs; labels are enough,” he said.

“We never insisted that brushes with animal bristles should have halal logos,” he added.

Malay Mail Online obtained a recording of the press conference.

Over the weekend, enforcement officials from the ministry stirred controversy after they seized during raids against stores nationwide paintbrushes made from pig bristles.

