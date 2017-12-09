Minister confirms MCMC probing news portal for allegedly insulting Najib

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak (pic) has confirmed that MCMC will be investigating The Malaysian Insight for allegedly insulting Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 ― The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will be investigating news portal The Malaysian Insight (TMI), Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak confirmed today.

The multimedia and communications minister said a report has been filed with commission after several Umno delegates made grouses against the news website in their speeches during the Malay political party’s ongoing general assembly earlier this week.

“I have listened to the speech from the Penang Umno delegate. A report has been received against TMI. MCMC will be investigating the report,” he told reporters at the Putra World Trade Centre here, the venue for the 71st Umno general assembly.

“If it goes against the Act, we would definitely investigate and we will pass the report on the relevant authorities to take action,” he added.

Salleh did not specify the offence the website is alleged to have committed or which law for the MCMC investigation.

Penang Umno delegate Mohd Nashrol Hisham Abdullah had earlier today demanded the authorities investigate TMI whom he accused of having insulted Umno president and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.