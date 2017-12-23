Minister: Choose BN for stability and economic opportunities

Salleh said Malaysians should select the political party which can provide employment and economic opportunities as well as a bright future for the people and country. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKOTA BELUD, Dec 23 ― Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak has called on the people to choose the political party capable of bringing political stability, peace and harmony in the country to form the government in the coming general election.

Salleh said Malaysians should select the political party which could provide employment and economic opportunities as well as a bright future for the people and country as Malaysia approaches 2050.

“The people should see through the political rivalries to determine which party is capable of ensuring political stability, peace and harmony in the country. To me there is no choice except Barisan Nasional (BN).

“BN has been proven time and again through its transformation programmes which have generated employment and economic opportunities for the people.

“Which party could assure us a new future? Only Barisan Nasional has the 2050 National Transformation programme. We are looking at not just this year or the coming general election but 30 years after 2020 to ensure our children have employment opportunities in the new world then,” he told reporters after attending a “Back to School” programme here today.

Salleh who is also Umno treasurer said whatever provided by BN for the people in the past and future would not be matched by Opposition parties which were in disarray and suspicious of each other so much so they could not settle matters among themselves.

As an example, he said the Opposition could not even say who would be their prime minister, deputy prime minister or their cabinet line-up if they win the coming election.

For BN, it was clear the prime minister would be Datuk Seri Najib Razak and the deputy prime minister would be Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi if it wins the next general election, he added.

Salleh also stressed that opposition parties had run out of issues to fish for votes and were trying to influence the people with stale issues such as 1MDB.

He said various bodies and agencies had cleared 1MDB of any problems including elements of graft.

“They (Opposition) are always busy politicking. The parties (Opposition) have their ideologies but their coalition is very fragile,” he said.

Therefore, Salleh hoped the people would continue to support BN because Najib who would be leading BN, has many ideas to ensure Malaysia continue to progress to greater heights. ― Bernama