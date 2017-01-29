Minister calls village heads to report on damages caused by flood

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaBERA, Jan 29 — All village heads have been asked to identify infrastructural damages caused by floods in their respective areas to ensure that repair aid can be channeled to them immediately and effectively.

Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said all the information must be submitted to the district office to enable the ministry to prepare the budget.

“Once the flood situation returned to normal and the evacuation centres were closed, the district officers will take over from the district flood operation room committee.

“I’m sure the district officers will then distribute the information about the damage to the relevant authorities, either to Felcra (Felcra Berhad), Risda (Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority) or the KKLW (Ministry of Rural and Regional Development).”

He said this to reporters after checking the flood situation and visiting the evacuation centres in the district here today.

The minister said the ministry would also channel necessary aid to alleviate the burden of Felcra and Risda participants affected by the floods. — Bernama