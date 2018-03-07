Minister calls Guan Eng a coward for declining debate

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong today called Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng a coward for failing to address concerns surrounding the controversial RM6.3 million undersea tunnel project. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaPETALING JAYA, March 7 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong today called Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng a coward for failing to address concerns surrounding the controversial RM6.3 million undersea tunnel project.

Wee said the ultimate losers of the project would be the people of Penang who stand to lose up to RM20 billion.

Wee was responding to a lengthy press statement issued by Lim who declined an offer to debate him.

“Your state government has already paid RM220 million (via a land swap) to Consortium Zenith for the cost report of three major roads, which is equivalent to RM11 million per kilometre, this is the highest consultancy fee in the world,” he said.

Wee said the toll concession was the most lopsided in the history of Malaysia, with the private company being fully paid to make profits to construct the tunnel, but at the same still allowed to collect toll for 30 years and make additional billions from it.

“I am not surprised by Lim Guan Eng’s refusal to debate me as he knows he will lose badly. I am however surprised with the length of his press statement, which runs to five pages long, in trying to justify his cowardice not to accept the debate.”

Wee said the state government, via its land swap with Consortium Zenith, had already incurred the “highest consultancy fee in the world”.

Wee said Lim had resorted to issuing press statements avoid public scrutiny.

“Lim knows his previous illogical answers on the project would be ridiculed in a live public debate.

“This is why he refuses to debate and prefers to write a very long statement of excuses not to debate,” he explained.

Wee also took a swipe at deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy, who had said Lim need not get engaged in a debate with Wee.

“I would like to tell him that having public support does not mean it is a license for DAP leaders to commit wrongdoings, be corrupted or act arrogantly.

“I understand that it is Ramasamy’s job to please his boss, but please be reminded that you cannot try and hide behind public support if you are involved in corruption,” he said.

Wee said he would continue to “expose” wrongdoing allegedly committed by the Penang state government, regardless of whether Lim agree to debate him or not.

“Regardless of his decision, I will continue to expose how DAP’s corrupt practises over this one project alone have resulted in current and potential losses in the tens of billions to the Penang people.”