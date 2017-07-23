Minister: BN to prepare manifesto specifically for Penang

Salleh said among the policies and programmes to be included in the manifesto were developing the rural areas and providing more job opportunities for people in the state. — Picture by KE OoiBUKIT MERTAJAM, July 23 — Barisan Nasional (BN) will draw up a manifesto specifically for Penang, to give people in the state the opportunity to choose between the two opposing coalitions, BN and Pakatan Harapan, in the coming 14th general election.

Communications and Multimedia Minister, Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak said Penang BN would outline several policies and programmes to be implemented if BN is given the mandate to govern the state.

“DAP has ruled Penang for nine years, with 51 promises made to the people and they have been given the opportunity to evaluate this. Surely, the people could study and see whether the state government has fulfilled these promises or not.

“The people should be able to choose. We want to practise healthy politics. We are offering a promise to the people of Penang and let them choose. They will be able to see the weaknesses. We want to compete in a healthy manner, with the people determining the outcome.” he said after opening the Bukit Mertajam Umno division delegates conference, here, today.

Salleh said among the policies and programmes to be included in the manifesto were developing the rural areas and providing more job opportunities for people in the state.

“Surely we will be looking at the current weaknesses. Our purpose is to see this state become more stable. Malaysia is ruled by BN and we want a state government that is in tune with the central government’s leadership.

“If BN is in power again (in Penang), we will enjoy closer cooperation between the state and federal governments. Whatever it is, the opportunities must be there and implemented more effectively,” he said.

Asked when the manifesto would be launched, Salleh said they would leave it to Penang BN to see and discuss with the central BN leaders first before publicly announcing it.

Earlier, in his speech, Salleh who is also Umno treasurer, reminded party leaders not to be show-offs, arrogant and stingy to ensure Umno continued to be accepted by the people.

He said leaders should not just go down to the ground, but should also “manage the ground” by listening to the problems of the people and find ways to solve them.

“The post given is a trust, how to say that we are struggling for the race, religion and country. We should be transparent and help (the people) if we said we could help. And if we work harder in ‘managing the ground’, listening to the problems of the people, God willing, the people will be with us.

On Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad quitting Umno and now in cahoots with DAP, he said let be it and it was the same with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Leaders come and go. It’s the party that must be safeguarded forever,” he said. — Bernama