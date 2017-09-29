Minister at MACC in probe over alleged RM40m funds misuse

Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem arrived at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya to give his statement into an investigation into suspected funds embezzlement from a statutory body under his purview. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 ― Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem is currently with Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officials to give his statement into an investigation into suspected funds embezzlement from a statutory body under his purview.

The Star Online reported the Sarawakian minister arriving at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya about 10am, accompanied by his bodyguard.

The MACC had yesterday obtained a six-day remand order for the minister’s political secretary to aid in its investigations into an alleged RM40 million siphoned from the Skills Development Fund Corp, better known by its Malay abbreviation PTPK, which provides financial aid to help those interested to upskill at public or private institutions.

The 61-year-old with a “Datuk” title has been Riot’s political secretary since 2013.

The MACC had arrested four individuals on September 13 for allegedly embezzling government funds meant for training programmes. They were the corporation’s chief executive, 58; secretary, 34; assistant financial officer, 32; and company director, 38.

All four individuals were remanded for six days from September 14 and were later released on MACC bail.